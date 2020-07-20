| Flooding in Assam and Nepal kills 200 people and displaces millions



Hurried evacuation of millions of residents will increase coronavirus cases, officials say

Severe flooding in Indiaâ€™s tea-growing state of Assam and neighbouring Nepal has killed at least 200 people and displaced millions, severely hampering efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

