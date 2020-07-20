ï»¿Monday, 20 July 2020
| Flooding in Assam and Nepal kills 200 people and displaces millions

Added: 20.07.2020 15:07 | 3 views | 0 comments

Source: www.dpguzzi.com
Source: www.dpguzzi.com


Hurried evacuation of millions of residents will increase coronavirus cases, officials say

    Severe flooding in Indiaâ€™s tea-growing state of Assam and neighbouring Nepal has killed at least 200 people and displaced millions, severely hampering efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.
    In Assam, heavy monsoon rains burst the banks of the Brahmaputra River, causing more than 2,000 villages to be enveloped in floods and mudslides and displacing 2.75 million people in the past two weeks. There have been 85 deaths reported in the state.

    More in www.theguardian.com »

    Tags: Nepal, India



    Image with code
    CommentsComments:
    Tags

    4K

     

    Audi

     

    Best Buy

     

    Breast cancer

     

    Champions League

     

    Cher

     

    Climate change

     

    Congress

     

    Dell

     

    DNA

     

    Dodge

     

    Dreams

     

    eBay

     

    EU

     

    FBI

     

    FIA

     

    Football

     

    GM

     

    Goa

     

    HP

     

    Indiana

     

    iOS

     

    ISIS

     

    Kimye

     

    Lawmakers

     

    LinkedIn

     

    Mac

     

    Manchester City

     

    Movies

     

    NBA

     

    Netflix

     

    NFL

     

    North Korea

     

    Oil

     

    Opposition

     

    PC

     

    Premier League

     

    Prison

     

    PS4

     

    Rita Ora

     

    Sex

     

    Social media

     

    SPA

     

    Star Wars

     

    Students

     

    Uber

     

    UK

     

    USA

     

    Windows 10

     

    Yahoo

     
    advertising

    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved