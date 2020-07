| China blows up dam on Yangtze river tributary to ease flooding



Explosives used to destroy Chu river dam in central Anhui province in bid to bring water levels down

Authorities in central China have blasted a dam to release surging waters behind it amid widespread flooding that has claimed scores of lives.

The dam on the Chu river in Anhui province – a tributary of the Yangtze river – was destroyed with explosives on Sunday morning, state broadcaster CCTV reported, after which the water level was expected to drop by 70cm (2ft).

