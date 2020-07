| New Zealand scientists invent volcano warning system



Researchers claim system could save lives in situations like the Whakaari/White Island eruption in 2019, which killed 21 people

New Zealand scientists say they have invented a warning system to predict volcanic eruptions that may prevent future tragedies such as the blast that killed 21 people on /Whakaari in 2019.

University of Auckland academics David Dempsey and Shane Cronin say their research “shows patterns of seismic activity before an eruption that make advance warning possible”.

