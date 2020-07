Added: 17.07.2020 1:46 | 3 views | 0 comments



Several houses on Ocean View Drive now dangerously close to cliff edge as huge waves wash away beaches

Beachfront homes along the New South Wales Central Coast have been left dangling over the ocean and in danger of collapse after powerful surf caused massive erosion.

A powerful low across the east coast earlier in the week created large swells with high waves battering some coastal areas.