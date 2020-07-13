ï»¿Monday, 13 July 2020
| China floods: 'wartime' measures brought in to tackle worst deluge in decades

Thirty-three rivers break water level records as relief funds criticised as too low
Torrential rains have continued to batter China, destroying homes and rendering millions of people homeless as residents fear they may be facing a repeat of floods that devastated the country more than 20 years ago.
The country has raised its national emergency response to the second-highest level as water levels broke records not seen since 1998 when floods killed more than 3,000 people. On Monday, Chinaâ€™s ministry of water resources said flood alerts had been raised for 433 rivers in the country since early June, including 33 where water levels have broken historical records.

