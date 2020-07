| NSW south coast areas not burnt during summer face bushfire risk this winter



Source: www.alltrails.com





Forecasters say rain is needed for areas untouched by the 2019-20 disaster that now have an elevated fire potential

The New South Wales south coast has an elevated risk of fire this winter in areas not burnt during last summer’s devastating blazes, a new report predicts.

The Bushfire and Natural Hazards Cooperative Research Centre on Friday released its bushfire outlook for July to September.



