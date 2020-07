| Australia had more supersized bushfires creating their own storms last summer than in previous 30 years

Added: 09.07.2020 17:26 | 5 views | 0 comments



There was a near doubling of the record of pyrocumulonimbus (pyroCB) storms, royal commission hears

Australia experienced more supersized weather-generating fires in the 2019-20 bushfire season than in the previous 30 years, the royal commission into national natural disaster arrangements has heard.

Huge thunderstorm-type clouds called pyrocumulonimbus and are capable of generating their own winds and lightning.