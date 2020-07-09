Added: 08.07.2020 23:21 | 9 views | 0 comments



Nathalia Bruno survives after being dragged into a brook channeled into a drainage system where water travels at 30mph

A New Jersey woman caught in a terrifying flash flood went whooshing on a mile-long trip under her city and ended up being shot out into a river, in a miraculous journey of survival.

Nathalia Bruno, 24, a driver for the food delivery service DoorDash, was in Passaic, New Jersey, just across the river from New York City, when sudden torrential storms hit the area and inundated streets on Monday afternoon, cutting off power to thousands of homes and trapping cars.