| Japan's devastating rains move north as millions told to evacuate



Heavy downpours in southern Japan, which have killed more than 50, now battering the country’s main island

Pounding rains that have already caused deadly floods in southern Japan have moved northeast, hammering large areas of Japan’s main island, swelling rivers, triggering mudslides and destroying homes and roads.

At least 58 over several days of flooding. By Wednesday morning, parts of Nagano and Gifu in central Japan were flooded by unremitting downpours.

