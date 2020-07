| Wuhan residents told to stay indoors again as city hit by record rain



Added: 06.07.2020 13:06 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.breitbart.com





City at centre of coronavirus outbreak faces new crisis as China suffers weeks of flooding

People living in Wuhan, the central Chinese city that bore the brunt of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, have been told stay indoors once more after record rainfall prompted authorities to raise the city’s emergency response to the second highest-level.

A prolonged period of heavy rain is the latest disaster to strike China, where people are only just recovering from the coronavirus outbreak. More in www.theguardian.com » Tags: ISIS