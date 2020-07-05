| Japan floods leave dozens dead, including nursing home residents



Added: 05.07.2020 10:57 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.japan-guide.com





Record rainfall triggers landslides in western Kumamoto region, stranding hundreds

Deep floodwaters and the risk of further mudslides that have leftmany people dead have hampered search and rescue operations in southern Japan, including at elderly home facilities where more than a dozen residents died and scores were left stranded.

Helicopters and boats rescued more people from their homes in the Kumamoto region. More than 40,000 troops, the coast guard and fire brigades took part in the operation. More in www.theguardian.com » Japan Tags: Fire