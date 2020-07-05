Added: 05.07.2020 3:27 | 8 views | 0 comments



Record rainfall triggers landslides in western Kumamoto region, washing bridges away and stranding hundreds

Two people died and at least sixteen others were feared dead at a nursing home in western Japan as record rainfall triggered floods and landslides, forcing authorities to issue evacuation advisories for more than 200,000 residents.

A woman and a man in their 80s in different towns in the western Kumamoto region died in mudslides, according to national broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media.