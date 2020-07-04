Added: 04.07.2020 19:18 | 5 views | 0 comments



Survey of people living in Hunter and New England in December found 65% had at least one symptom of exposure, including eye and throat irritation

Two-thirds of people living in a fire-affected part of New South Wales this summer suffered from at least one symptom of exposure to bushfire smoke, researchers have found.

A survey of people living in the Hunter and New England local health district in December found that 65% reported experiencing at least one symptom of exposure to bushfire smoke, most commonly eye irritation, throat irritation, a cough, a headache, or sneezing.



