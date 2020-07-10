| â€˜Postcode lotteryâ€™ hindered bushfire aid for residents on NSW-Victorian border, inquiry hears



Added: 04.07.2020 19:18 | 19 views | 0 comments



Source: www.australiatravel.com





Vital information and support packages were determined by state lines, leaving some residents at risk and in need of support

The Murray River is not much of a border. In the high country east of Albury-Wodonga it cuts farms in half and leaves some, who live in New South Wales, with no choice but to drive across a bridge into Victoria if they want to leave their property.

To a farmer in Welargang or Khancoban, both in NSW, it makes more sense to drive 20 minutes to Corryong in Victoria than 40 minutes to Tumbarumba on their side of the border.



More in www.theguardian.com » Tags: Fire