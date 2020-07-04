| Japan floods: nursing home residents feared dead



Fourteen victims found in cardio-respiratory arrest in western region after record rainfall

Fourteen people were feared dead at a nursing home in western Japan as record rainfall triggered floods and landslides, forcing authorities to issue evacuation advisories for more than 200,000 residents.

The victims were found in cardio-respiratory arrest on Saturday at the facility for elderly people. It was flooded after a nearby river broke its banks, governor Ikuo Kabashima from the Kumamoto region told reporters.