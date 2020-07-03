Added: 03.07.2020 21:00 | 3 views | 0 comments



So far weâ€™ve had natural disasters and a global pandemic. No one dares to predict the next six months because who could have predicted the first?

Remember New Yearâ€™s Eve 2019? As the clock struck midnight and you toasted 2020 with warm champagne, maybe you were excited about the year ahead: an overseas holiday, a new job, a university course, a wedding, elective surgery, getting your driverâ€™s license. Whatever you planned probably hasnâ€™t happened.

Instead your 2020 â€“ so far â€“ will have been full of completely novel, whack experiences: toilet paper panic buying, social distancing, lockdowns, hotel quarantines, washing and sanitising your groceries, elbow-bump greetings, takeaway cocktails and Zoom funerals.



Of course the locust plague was of biblical scope. That is Big 2020 Energy, right there

