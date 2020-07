Added: 03.07.2020 21:00 | 3 views | 0 comments



So far we’ve had natural disasters and a global pandemic. No one dares to predict the next six months because who could have predicted the first?

Remember New Year’s Eve 2019? As the clock struck midnight and you toasted 2020 with warm champagne, maybe you were excited about the year ahead: an overseas holiday, a new job, a university course, a wedding, elective surgery, getting your driver’s license. Whatever you planned probably hasn’t happened.

Instead your 2020 – so far – will have been full of completely novel, whack experiences: toilet paper panic buying, social distancing, lockdowns, hotel quarantines, washing and sanitising your groceries, elbow-bump greetings, takeaway cocktails and Zoom funerals.



Of course the locust plague was of biblical scope. That is Big 2020 Energy, right there