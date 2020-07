Added: 02.07.2020 20:24 | 8 views | 0 comments



The fire, which completely devastated the town of Paradise, was blamed on the company’s crumbling electrical grid

Pacific Gas & Electric confessed on Tuesday to killing 84 people in a devastating 2018 wildfire that wiped out the northern California town of Paradise in November 2018.

Bill Johnson, PG&E’s CEO, entered guilty pleas on behalf of the company for 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the fire, which was blamed on the company’s crumbling electrical grid.