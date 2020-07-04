ï»¿Saturday, 04 July 2020
| More than a third of NSW rainforests found to have been hit by Australian bushfires

Added: 30.06.2020 17:27 | 20 views | 0 comments

Source: en.wikipedia.org
Source: en.wikipedia.org


The updated assessment also shows the fire ground includes more than 3.5m hectares of the stateâ€™s best koala habitat
More than a third of New South Wales rainforest was among 5.4m hectares hit by last seasonâ€™s catastrophic bushfires, according to new state government data.
The , an updated assessment of the effect of the fires on wildlife and landscapes, said 293 threatened animal species and 680 threatened plant species have habitat in the stateâ€™s fire ground. The affected area includes more than 3.5m hectares of the stateâ€™s best koala habitat.

52% of all heathlands in NSW has been affected by fire.
50% of wet sclerophyll forests has been affected.
25% of the most suitable koala habitat in eastern NSW is in the RFS fire ground. That includes 68% of the best koala habitat on the south coast, 34% of the best koala habitat in the northern tablelands and 30% of the best koala habitat on the north coast.

More in www.theguardian.com »

Tags: Australia, Government, Fire



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

Dreams

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

GM

 

Goa

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

Movies

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved