﻿Wednesday, 01 July 2020
| Britain still failing on climate crisis, warn advisers

Added: 28.06.2020

Source: indianexpress.com
Committee urges that companies must meet green standards to qualify for Covid-19 corporate bailouts
Ministers are bracing themselves for a powerful new rebuke from the government’s own advisers over the nation’s inadequate response to the climate crisis. In its annual progress report, to be published on Thursday, the Committee on Climate Change will lambast continuing failures by the government to tackle the issues of overheating homes, flash floods, loss of biodiversity and the other threats posed as our planet continues to overheat dangerously.
Last year, the committee complained that no areas of the UK’s response to the climate crisis were being tackled properly. “The whole thing is ,” said the committee’s chairman, Lord Deben.
The UK is due to host the critical UN summit next year, but its credibility as a climate leader is now under threat
Enforcing strict environmental conditions to any corporate bailouts made during the pandemic crisis, in line with standards imposed in France, Germany and Canada
Making major improvements in broadband provision and cycling routes to ensure the nation avoids a surge in car use as people return to work while trying to avoid using buses and trains
Consideration of a new tax on fossil fuels
Introducing new policies on energy efficiency in buildings, planting more trees, and protecting peatland

Tags: Germany, UK, Government, Canada, ISIS, Cycling, France, Climate change, Fuel



