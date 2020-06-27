ï»¿Saturday, 27 June 2020
| 'Shell shock': Kangaroo Island struggles to recover amid bushfire grief and Covid-19

Almost half of the island was incinerated in January and just as the locals were catching their breath from one disaster, the coronavirus outbreak hit
Six months after the catastrophic bushfires that scorched half of Kangaroo Island, the land around Andrew and Bec Bennettâ€™s home has slowly begun to heal.
Their sheep farm lies 12km east of the small town of Parndana and 31km west of Kingscote. Driving around, the couple point out the green shoots on the trees and the metre-high flowers rising from the ancient yakka plants that dot the landscape.

I donâ€™t know how long all this will take to heal

Some of our volunteers wonâ€™t continue. Itâ€™s been too big, too much.

People were in limbo. What do we do with ourselves?

