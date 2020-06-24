Added: 24.06.2020 2:48 | 8 views | 0 comments



Quake strikes in south of country but is felt more than 400 miles away in Mexico City

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake has rattled large swaths of southern and central Mexico, killing at least five people.

President AndrÃ©s Manuel LÃ³pez Obrador said one person was killed in a building collapse in Huatulco, Oaxaca, while state governor Alejandro Murat said a second person was killed in an apparent house collapse in the mountain village of San Juan Ozolotepec and a third died in circumstances he did not explain.