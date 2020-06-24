ï»¿Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|| Mexico earthquake: deaths as 7.5-magnitude tremor hits Oaxaca state
Quake strikes in south of country but is felt more than 400 miles away in Mexico City
A 7.5-magnitude earthquake has rattled large swaths of southern and central Mexico, killing at least five people.
President AndrÃ©s Manuel LÃ³pez Obrador said one person was killed in a building collapse in Huatulco, Oaxaca, while state governor Alejandro Murat said a second person was killed in an apparent house collapse in the mountain village of San Juan Ozolotepec and a third died in circumstances he did not explain.
