Mexico earthquake: 7.5-magnitude tremor hits Oaxaca state



Quake strikes in south of country but is felt more than 400 miles away in Mexico City

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake has rattled large swaths of southern and central Mexico, according to the country’s national seismological service.

The quake struck the southern state of Oaxaca at 10.29am local time ( 1429 BST) on Tuesday but was felt more than 400 miles away in the capital, Mexico City, where panicked residents fled on to the streets.