| The road ahead is hard. Now is not the time to kill off studies in the humanities | Alexis Wright



Added: 22.06.2020 4:26 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sciencemag.org





If we want to solve our complex problems we must be fully versed in the history and cultures of our combined humanity

What type of government makes decisions which will further kill off the countryâ€™s ability to equip ourselves with the skills to work out ways of adapting to major changes ahead for both our humanity and the environment?

In this most uncertain time, why would we want to stop creating better skilled people in the humanities for the nationâ€™s workforce, or decrease the number of students who strive to accomplish the highly developed human literacy skills and emotional intelligence, empathy and cultural agility, to work for change in the world for the good of all?



If we want to solve our complex problems we must be fully versed in the history and cultures of our combined humanityWhat type of government makes decisions which will further kill off the countryâ€™s ability to equip ourselves with the skills to work out ways of adapting to major changes ahead for both our humanity and the environment?In this most uncertain time, why would we want to stop creating better skilled people in the humanities for the nationâ€™s workforce, or decrease the number of students who strive to accomplish the highly developed human literacy skills and emotional intelligence, empathy and cultural agility, to work for change in the world for the good of all? More in www.theguardian.com » Students Tags: Government