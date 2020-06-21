Pentecost Island, devastated by Cyclone Harold in April, has been left a silent shadow of its former self. But its people endure
Touching down on the island of Pentecost in Vanuatu, it takes hours to notice the silence. After a while it hits you: thereâ€™s no birdsong, no insects buzzing and chittering. There is no wind in the trees.
You donâ€™t register the silence at first because your eyes are overwhelmed with the magnitude of the destruction. The eye of passed directly over the central and southern half of this remote and mountainous island on April 5.
Smoke rises from a fire burning off some of the masses of debris left by the storm
Melsisi remains covered in wreckage and debris
Blasted landscapes extend hundreds of square kilometres across the island
Before the storm, a Melsisi church would draw a large crowd
Before and after image of Melsisi, a village on Pentecost Island
One of the local girls Lilon looking through the door to our house
Children watch as their dried kava is weighed