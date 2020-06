Added: 19.06.2020 17:26 | 2 views | 0 comments



Exclusive: new figure far higher than previous estimates of direct impact of global heating

At least $67bn of the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 can be attributed directly to climate breakdown, according to research that could lead to a radical reassessment of the costs of damage from extreme weather.

Harvey ripped through the Caribbean and the US states of Texas and Louisiana, causing at least $90bn of damage to property and livelihoods, and killing scores of people.