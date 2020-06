Added: 18.06.2020 17:28 | 7 views | 0 comments



At least 80% of population was affected and health costs are estimated at $2bn

Smoke from the Australian bushfires of the 2019-20 summer caused an estimated 445 deaths and put more than 4,000 people in hospital, a royal commission has heard.

Eighty per cent of the Australian population was affected by smoke from the fires, which burned in six states across six months.