'Unprecedented' Australian bushfires directly affected one in eight Indigenous people



Royal commission hears from 15 witnesses on cultural burning at the end of three days of hearings on hazard reduction

One in eight Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Australia were directly impacted by the 2019-20 bushfires, the bushfire royal commission has heard.

And according to a study of the geological records of large fires in Australia’s history, the summer bushfires were “unprecedented”.



