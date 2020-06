Added: 17.06.2020 17:28 | 6 views | 0 comments



Film-maker has captured a blaze of red dust covering a beach in Geraldton, Western Australia, as ex-Tropical Cyclone Mangga batters the southern part of the state. Lewis said the dust had travelled 'hundreds of kilometres away' to meet the sea. The ex-tropical cyclone has damaged homes and left thousands without power