ï»¿Monday, 22 June 2020
| Australia's severe bushfire season was predicted and will be repeated, inquiry told

Added: 17.06.2020 17:28 | 25 views | 0 comments

Source: www.ibtimes.com
Source: www.ibtimes.com


Forecasts that turned out to be accurate were made available to governments and fire agencies in the middle of 2019
The fires that caused 33 deaths, destroyed more than 3,000 homes, and burned more than 10m hectares of bushland were accurately predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology and in line with predictions Australiaâ€™s peak scientific body laid down 30 years ago.
And according to evidence given in the first day of public hearings in the royal commission into national natural disaster arrangements on Monday, fires of that scale will occur with greater frequency as the climate continues to heat.

More in www.theguardian.com »

Tags: Australia, Government, Fire



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

Dreams

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

HP

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved