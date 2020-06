| Louisiana: coastal residents evacuated as Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches



Source: www.desmogblog.com



Cristobal first named storm expected to hit US this season

Heavy rains could cause flash flooding in central Gulf coast

Tropical Storm Cristobal moved through the US Gulf of Mexico on Saturday carrying strong winds and heavy rains that prompted the evacuation of a coastal Louisiana community and dozens of offshore oil platforms.

