Powerful landslide sweeps away buildings in Norway



Eight houses have been swept into the sea in Norway after a powerful landslide near the town of Alta. The landslide was filmed by a local resident, Jan Egil Bakkedal – one of the houses that was lost belonged to him – who said he ran for his life when he realised what was happening. More in www.theguardian.com » Tags: Lost