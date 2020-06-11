ï»¿Thursday, 11 June 2020
| After the bushfires: show us your photos of devastation and renewal

Added: 10.06.2020 23:30 | 7 views | 0 comments

Source: www.hotflick.net
Source: www.hotflick.net


From patches of greenery to returning wildlife, how is your corner of Australia recovering after the summerâ€™s fires?
Many of us have special places in nature that we like to go back to time and again. But for many of us, those places â€“ patches of forest, and the flora and fauna that live there â€“ burned in Australiaâ€™s 2019-20 bushfires.
Guardian Australia would like to see your photos, and hear about how those places are doing now. How is the wildlife? How are the plants? What about the birds? Is the landscape still bleak â€“ or do you have hope for some kind of recovery?
If you have them, we would be particularly interested in seeing before and after photos taken in the same place. We would also like to see signs of life in your part of the country â€“ flora and fauna that is coming back.

More in www.theguardian.com »

Tags: Australia, Fire



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

Dreams

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

HP

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved