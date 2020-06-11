| After the bushfires: show us your photos of devastation and renewal



Added: 10.06.2020 23:30 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.hotflick.net





From patches of greenery to returning wildlife, how is your corner of Australia recovering after the summerâ€™s fires?

Many of us have special places in nature that we like to go back to time and again. But for many of us, those places â€“ patches of forest, and the flora and fauna that live there â€“ burned in Australiaâ€™s 2019-20 bushfires.

Guardian Australia would like to see your photos, and hear about how those places are doing now. How is the wildlife? How are the plants? What about the birds? Is the landscape still bleak â€“ or do you have hope for some kind of recovery?

If you have them, we would be particularly interested in seeing before and after photos taken in the same place. We would also like to see signs of life in your part of the country â€“ flora and fauna that is coming back. More in www.theguardian.com » Fire Tags: Australia