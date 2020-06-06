| More than a third of NSW rainforests found to have been hit by Australian bushfires



The updated assessment also shows the fire ground includes more than 3.5m hectares of the stateâ€™s best koala habitat

More than a third of New South Wales rainforest was among 5.4m hectares hit by last seasonâ€™s catastrophic bushfires, according to new state government data.

The , an updated assessment of the effect of the fires on wildlife and landscapes, said 293 threatened animal species and 680 threatened plant species have habitat in the stateâ€™s fire ground. The affected area includes more than 3.5m hectares of the stateâ€™s best koala habitat.



52% of all heathlands in NSW has been affected by fire.

50% of wet sclerophyll forests has been affected.

25% of the most suitable koala habitat in eastern NSW is in the RFS fire ground. That includes 68% of the best koala habitat on the south coast, 34% of the best koala habitat in the northern tablelands and 30% of the best koala habitat on the north coast.

