More than a third of NSW rainforests found to have been hit by Australian bushfires



The updated assessment also shows the fire ground includes more than 3.5m hectares of the state’s best koala habitat

More than a third of New South Wales rainforest was among 5.4m hectares hit by last season’s catastrophic bushfires, according to new state government data.

The , an updated assessment of the effect of the fires on wildlife and landscapes, said 293 threatened animal species and 680 threatened plant species have habitat in the state’s fire ground. The affected area includes more than 3.5m hectares of the state’s best koala habitat.



52% of all heathlands in NSW has been affected by fire.

50% of wet sclerophyll forests has been affected.

25% of the most suitable koala habitat in eastern NSW is in the RFS fire ground. That includes 68% of the best koala habitat on the south coast, 34% of the best koala habitat in the northern tablelands and 30% of the best koala habitat on the north coast.

