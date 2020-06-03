| Mumbai left largely unscathed as Cyclone Nisarga passes by



Source: www.indiatvnews.com





Fears that financial capital would be hit sparked rush to transfer Covid-19 patients and sanitise temporary shelters

Coronavirus-hit Mumbai appeared to escape the worst of Cyclone Nisarga on Wednesday as the first severe storm to threaten Indiaâ€™s financial capital in more than 70 years left it largely unscathed after ripping roofs off homes in a nearby coastal town.

Mumbai and the surrounding area are usually sheltered from cyclones - the last deadly storm to hit the city was in 1948 - but authorities evacuated at least 100,000 people, including coronavirus patients, from flood-prone areas in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat.