| Mumbai left largely unscathed as Cyclone Nisarga passes by



Source: www.indiatvnews.com





Fears that financial capital would be hit sparked rush to transfer Covid-19 patients and sanitise temporary shelters

Coronavirus-hit Mumbai appeared to escape the worst of Cyclone Nisarga on Wednesday as the first severe storm to threaten India’s financial capital in more than 70 years left it largely unscathed after ripping roofs off homes in a nearby coastal town.

Mumbai and the surrounding area are usually sheltered from cyclones - the last deadly storm to hit the city was in 1948 - but authorities evacuated at least 100,000 people, including coronavirus patients, from flood-prone areas in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat.