First cyclone in 70 years for financial capital sparks rush to transfer Covid-19 patients and sanitise temporary shelters

At least 100,000 people including coronavirus patients were being moved to safety as Indiaâ€™s west coast braced for a cyclone â€“ the first such storm to threaten Mumbai in more than 70 years.

Authorities in Indiaâ€™s financial capital, which is struggling to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, evacuated nearly 150 virus patients from a recently built field hospital to a facility with a concrete roof as a precautionary measure, officials said on Tuesday.

