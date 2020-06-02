Added: 02.06.2020 5:00 | 11 views | 0 comments



Report also warns Australia will experience more extreme fire seasons due to climate crisis

The amount of pristine tropical rainforest lost across the globe increased last year, as the equivalent of a football pitch disappeared every six seconds, a satellite-based analysis has found.

Nearly 12m hectares of tree cover was lost across the tropics, including nearly 4m hectares of dense, old rainforest that held significant stores of carbon and had been home to a vast array of wildlife, according to data from the University of Maryland.

