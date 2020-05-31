Added: 31.05.2020 17:23 | 15 views | 0 comments



The charity says $1,000 cash payments to survivors are too small and should be raised to $3,000

The St Vincent de Paul Society says the cash grants made available to bushfire survivors were too small, not flexible enough, and took too long to approve.

In a submission to the royal commission into national natural disaster arrangements, the charity said the structures in place for delivering emergency aid were too restrictive and led to delays in cash being made available, which caused “reputational damage” to both charities delivering the funds and the federal government itself.



