| Kolkata surveys damage after bearing brunt of Cyclone Amphan



Source: indianexpress.com





State chief minister says areas of city will have to be rebuilt from scratch after deadly storm

The Indian city of Kolkata has been left devastated by the worst cyclone it has seen in 100 years, which swept through India and Bangladesh on Wednesday and killed at least 84 people.

Kolkata, home to almost 15 million people, bore the brunt of Cyclone Amphan, which tore roofs off buildings, smashed windows, pulled down trees and pylons and overturned cars.