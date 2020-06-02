﻿Tuesday, 02 June 2020
| Albanese demands Michael McCormack apology for 'hair on fire' climate change quip

Labor leader says deputy PM’s comment about activism is ‘entirely inappropriate’ after recent bushfires
Anthony Albanese has demanded the deputy prime minister and Nationals leader, Michael McCormack, apologise for observing that a lot of people “set their hair on fire” about climate change, given the recent experience of the .
The Labor leader said McCormack’s comment on Friday was “entirely inappropriate” given the government had conceded that climate change was one of the factors in the fires “that saw thousands of homes lost, that saw millions of hectares burnt, and that had a devastating impact on the communities of Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia”.

