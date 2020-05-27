| Tropical cyclones have become more destructive over past 40 years, data shows



US study identifies statistically significant trend in line with climate scientistsâ€™ predictions

Tropical cyclones have become tense around the globe in the past four decades, with more destructive storms forming more often, according to a study that further confirms the theory that warming oceans would drive more dangerous cyclones.

Analysis of satellite records from 1979 to 2017 found a clear rise in the most destructive cyclones â€“ also known as hurricanes or typhoons â€“ that deliver sustained winds in excess of about 185km/h.



