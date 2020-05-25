Added: 25.05.2020 11:25 | 8 views | 0 comments



Forecasts that turned out to be accurate were made available to governments and fire agencies in the middle of 2019

The fires that caused 33 deaths, destroyed more than 3,000 homes, and burned more than 10m hectares of bushland were accurately predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology and in line with predictions Australiaâ€™s peak scientific body laid down 30 years ago.

And according to evidence given in the first day of public hearings in the royal commission into national natural disaster arrangements on Monday, fires of that scale will occur with greater frequency as the climate continues to heat.



