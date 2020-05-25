﻿Monday, 25 May 2020
| Western Australia storm: 50,000 homes without power as state battered by wild weather

Remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Mangga whip up 100km/h wind gusts, dust storms and heavy rain as Perth and state’s south prepares for onslaught
Some 50,000 homes in Western Australia are still without power as the state continues to be battered by wild weather for a second day in a row, in a “rare event” described as a “once-in-a-decade” storm.
The state has experienced the wildest autumn weather in years, as the remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Mangga collided with a cold front and trough, whipping up gusts of about 100km/h.

An impressive sight on satellite this afternoon, a significant weather system is on the doorstep on western plus early signs of a low pressure system forming well off the Lower West coast. The low will deepen overnight & bring dangerous wind gusts to the .

Sparks were flying as this roof hit the power lines

Damaging and local dangerous winds will gradually ease during the day over the SW of the State. Abnormally high tides may occur between Kalbarri and Augusta today. Damaging surf could occur between Denham and Israelite Bay.

SEVERE WEATHER WARNING DAMAGING SURF: waves exceeding 5 metres in the surf zone, are likely for the Illawarra, Sydney Metropolitan, Hunter and Mid North Coast districts on Monday. Decreasing below 5 metres later Monday afternoon or evening.
