| Jacinda Ardern live TV interview interrupted by magnitude-5.8 earthquake – video



A magnitude-5.8 earthquake hit New Zealand while prime minister Jacinda Ardern was doing a live television interview from Wellington. 'We're just having a bit of an earthquake here, Ryan,' Ardern told The AM Show. The strong Monday morning earthquake was centred 30km north-west of Levin, a town around an hour's drive north of the New Zealand capital, Wellington