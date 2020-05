Added: 21.05.2020 18:30 | 11 views | 0 comments



Last Australian summer as the bushfires swept through the south coast of New South Wales, the small town of Mongarlowe found itself in the path of an enormous blaze, with very little resources to fight it. To save the town, the residents banded together and formed a very special firefighting crew – the Mosquito Army

This episode was adapted from the Mosquito Army episode of From the Embers, .