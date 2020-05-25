| Seeds of hope: on a mission to protect Tasmania's ancient pencil pines



Added: 21.05.2020 17:28 | 24 views | 0 comments



Source: zestitup.com





Climate change could leave the 1,000-year-old conifers too stressed to seed, but a two-person cone-gathering operation aims to safeguard their survival

Hunched against the wind in Tasmaniaâ€™s central highlands are the floral relics of the last ice age. Walking among them, armed with a large pole and a cloth bag, is James Wood, the coordinator of the Tasmanian seed bank. It is the first time in five years that Tasmaniaâ€™s 1,000-year-old conifers have seeded, and he is determined not to miss it.

It is the third week of April. A coronavirus outbreak has occurred in Tasmaniaâ€™s north-west, causing . And Wood is walking a deserted stretch of the Overland Track, alone but for Justin Dyer, his guide from the Tasmanian Walking Company, in search of stands of pencil pines, or Athrotaxis cupressoides.



More in www.theguardian.com » NATO, Climate change Tags: Walking