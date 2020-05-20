Added: 20.05.2020 20:42 | 8 views | 0 comments



Catastrophic flooding could potentially release toxic pollution from site contaminated by Dow Chemical

Catastrophic flooding triggered by dam failures in could potentially release toxic pollution from a site contaminated by the industrial giant Dow Chemical.

Dowâ€™s facility in Midland, Michigan, where the company is headquartered along the Tittabawassee River, manufactured chlorine-based products beginning in the early 1900s. The company discharged dioxins, chemical compounds which can cause reproductive harm and cancer, into the river.

