Evacuations still under way as Bay of Bengalâ€™s worst storm this century reaches land

The Bay of Bengalâ€™s fiercest storm this century, super-cyclone Amphan, slammed into the coast of eastern India and Bangladesh on Wednesday afternoon, bringing heavy gales and the threat of deadly storm surges and flooding.

The intensity of the super-cyclone as it made landfall at 2:30pm was around 120mph, with waves four metres (13 feet) high, before it moved northwards towards Kolkata, one of Indiaâ€™s biggest cities. The first death from the cyclone, in Bangladesh, was reported on Wednesday afternoon.

