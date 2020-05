| Tropical cyclones have become more destructive over past 40 years, data shows



US study identifies statistically significant trend in line with climate scientists’ predictions

Tropical cyclones have become tense around the globe in the past four decades, with more destructive storms forming more often, according to a study that further confirms the theory that warming oceans would drive more dangerous cyclones.

Analysis of satellite records from 1979 to 2017 found a clear rise in the most destructive cyclones – also known as hurricanes or typhoons – that deliver sustained winds in excess of about 185km/h.



