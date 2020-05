| Victoria should expect one or two more 'megafires' before end of decade, study finds



Author says global heating is increasing risk of fires in the state and logging is making forests more flammable

Victoria is experiencing an increasing number of megafires that are threatening some of the state’s most important ecological habitats, a new study in a leading international journal has found.

Many areas had seen multiple bushfires since 1995 at a frequency that was much too high to allow forests time to recover, risking the beginning of ecosystem collapse, the research said.





