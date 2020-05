| India prepares to evacuate a million as Cyclone Amphan nears



Added: 18.05.2020 15:45 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org





West Bengal, Odisha and coastal areas of Bangladesh on high alert for super-cyclone

India is preparing to evacuate more than a million people, with a “super-cyclone” due to hit the country this week and cause devastation in vulnerable areas.

The Indian states of West Bengal and Odisha, as well as coastal areas of Bangladesh, have been put on high alert over Cyclone Amphan, which is gathering strength as it moves across the Bay of Bengal and is due to make landfall on Wednesday. More in www.theguardian.com » India, Bangladesh Tags: Indiana